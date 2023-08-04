Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Student on Attachment: CABS (Hwange)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processes various financial transactions for clients.
- Responds to client queries.
- Sells group products.
- Maintains branch security.
- Balances cash.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be currently studying and be due for attachment as part of their study program.
- Must also reside in and around Hwange.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Hwange/Student-on-Attachment---CABS-Hwange_JR-43110?source=OML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn
Deadline: 08 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment/ Learner: Exchange Control (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on Attachment: CABS (Gwanda)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Student Intern: Human Resources (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment: Business Administration
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Economics Student Attache (Harare)
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Administration attache (Harare)
Deadline: