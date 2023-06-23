Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on Attachment - CABS (Karoi)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Processes various financial transactions for clients.
  • Responds to client queries.
  • Sells group products.
  • Maintains branch security.
  • Balances cash.
  • Requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must be currently studying and be due for attachment as part of their study program.
  • They must also reside in and around Karoi.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-Attachment---CABS-Karoi_JR-41506?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)

Audit/ Finance/ HR -Student on Attachment

Deadline:
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe

Social Work, Psychology and Sociology Attachès

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment: Property Management (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment/ Intern; Marketing (Harare)

Deadline:
Telco
Telco

Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Students on Attachment (Interns)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Attachees

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback