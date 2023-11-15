Student On Attachment- CABS (Murewa)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
A student on attachment is expected to assist the branch staff with various banking tasks and learn from their experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The student will be exposed to different aspects of banking operations, such as customer service, cash handling, account opening, loan processing, etc.
- The student will also have the opportunity to interact with customers and provide them with quality service and information.
- The student will report to the branch manager and follow the policies and procedures of CABS.
- The student will be attached in a CABS branch in Murehwa, a rural town in Mashonaland East province.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Finance And Banking.
- NB: Must be resident in Murehwa.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 November 2023
