Student on Attachment: CABS (Victoria Falls)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processes various financial transactions for clients.
- Responds to client queries.
- Sells group products.
- Maintains branch security.
- Balances cash.
- Requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be currently studying and be due for attachment as part of their study program. They must also reside in and around Victoria Falls.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-Attachment---CABS-Victoria-Falls_JR-41596?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 03 July 2023
