Student on attachment: Centralised Operations (Harare)

Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities
- Delivering on daily production standards and adhering to service and quality standards.
- Generating and processing transactions.
- Handling general accounts queries.
- Arranging payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeping records of financial transactions.
- Keeping customer account details up to date.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Centralised-Operations_JR-40409?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 12 June 2023