Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment: Centralised Operations (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Delivering on daily production standards and adhering to service and quality standards.
  • Generating and processing transactions.
  • Handling general accounts queries.
  • Arranging payment of bills and accounts.
  • Keeping records of financial transactions.
  • Keeping customer account details up to date.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Centralised-Operations_JR-40409?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 12 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

