Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The learning programme will include the following, but is not limited to:
- Delivering on daily production standards and adhering to service and quality standards.
- Generating and processing transactions.
- Handling general accounts queries.
- Arranging payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeping records of financial transactions.
- Keeping customer account details up to date.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Centralised-Operations_JR-40409?redirect=%252Fen-US%252FOld_Mutual_Careers%252Fjob%252FMasvingo%252FUndertaker_JR-40442%252Fapply%252FapplyManually%253Fsource%253DOML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn&locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 06 June 2023