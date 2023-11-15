Student On attachment: Finance And Banking (Karoi)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A student on attachment is expected to assist the branch staff with various banking tasks and learn from their experience.
- The student will be exposed to different aspects of banking operations, such as customer service, cash handling, account opening, loan processing, etc.
- The student will also have the opportunity to interact with customers and provide them with quality service and information.
- The student will report to the branch manager and follow the policies and procedures of CABS
- The student will be attached in a CABS branch in Karoi.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Finance And Banking.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 November 2023
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
