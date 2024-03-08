Student on attachment: Insurance (Harare)

Job Description

This role is individually accountable for providing immediate response to administrative requirements in accordance with SLA parameters, in a processing environment. Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in delivering on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.

Assists in providing an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.

Assists in responding to immediate requirements within procedure.

Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.

Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Business Administration (Required).

Skills: Customer Experience (CX), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Service, Detail-Oriented, Learning Quickly, Long Term Planning, Marketing, Marketing Events, Marketing Materials, Marketing Processes, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Office Administration, People Management, Presentations, Processing Expense Reports, Researching, Strategic Planning, Teamwork, Travel Planning, Working Independently.

Other

