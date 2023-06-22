Student on attachment/ Intern; Marketing (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The student/intern will be trained on the following:

Implementing all through-the-line marketing activities and plans.

Managing and updating various databases.

Constructing marketing messages directed at intermediaries and end customers.

Identifying new business sales opportunities and building into marketing messages.

Monitoring marketing environment and competitor activities.

Conducting marketing presentations.

Developing understanding of segments utilising research data & any other data sources available.

Executing marketing events.

Identifying, building relationships and interfacing with internal and external resources.

Providing marketing support activities to distribution channels consulting function serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing consultant(s).

Qualifications and Experience

Students must be studying towards a degree in:

