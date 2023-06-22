Student on attachment/ Intern; Marketing (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The student/intern will be trained on the following:
- Implementing all through-the-line marketing activities and plans.
- Managing and updating various databases.
- Constructing marketing messages directed at intermediaries and end customers.
- Identifying new business sales opportunities and building into marketing messages.
- Monitoring marketing environment and competitor activities.
- Conducting marketing presentations.
- Developing understanding of segments utilising research data & any other data sources available.
- Executing marketing events.
- Identifying, building relationships and interfacing with internal and external resources.
- Providing marketing support activities to distribution channels consulting function serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing consultant(s).
Qualifications and Experience
Students must be studying towards a degree in:
- Marketing
- Public Relations
- Bachelor Of Business
- Any relevant degree
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment-Intern---Marketing_JR-40407?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 29 June 2023
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
