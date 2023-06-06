Pindula|
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment/ Intern: Marketing

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Implementing all through-the-line marketing activities and plans.
  • Managing and updating various databases.
  • Constructing marketing messages directed at intermediaries and end customers.
  • Identifying new business sales opportunities and building into marketing messages.
  • Monitoring marketing environment and competitor activities.
  • Conducting marketing presentations.
  • Developing understanding of segments utilising research data & any other data sources available.
  • Executing marketing events.
  • Identifying, building relationships and interfacing with internal and external resources.
  • Providing marketing support activities to distribution channels consulting function serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing consultant(s).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Business.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment-Intern---Marketing_JR-40407?redirect=%252Fen-US%252FOld_Mutual_Careers%252Fjob%252FMasvingo%252FUndertaker_JR-40442%252Fapply%252FapplyManually%253Fsource%253DOML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn&locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 06 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

