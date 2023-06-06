Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementing all through-the-line marketing activities and plans.
- Managing and updating various databases.
- Constructing marketing messages directed at intermediaries and end customers.
- Identifying new business sales opportunities and building into marketing messages.
- Monitoring marketing environment and competitor activities.
- Conducting marketing presentations.
- Developing understanding of segments utilising research data & any other data sources available.
- Executing marketing events.
- Identifying, building relationships and interfacing with internal and external resources.
- Providing marketing support activities to distribution channels consulting function serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing consultant(s).
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment-Intern---Marketing_JR-40407?redirect=%252Fen-US%252FOld_Mutual_Careers%252Fjob%252FMasvingo%252FUndertaker_JR-40442%252Fapply%252FapplyManually%253Fsource%253DOML_REC_SOURCE_LinkedIn&locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 06 June 2023