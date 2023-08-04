Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Student on attachment/ Learner: Exchange Control (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post. The Learning program includes:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing import payments in line with current directives and internal procedures.
- Processing offshore loan applications in the RBZ systems.
- Processing applications requiring prior RBZ approval.
- Following up on all outstanding advance payments to ensure acquittals are done within the stipulated timelines.
- Attending to issues from branches and customers on import transactions.
- Processing reconciliations of suspense accounts.
- Processing registration/renewal of service agreements.
- Uploading pipeline payments in RBZ systems.
- Updating processed payments in RBZ systems.
- Ensuring systematic and correct filing of departmental files and documents.
- Capturing commission entries in T24.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment-Learner---Exchange-Control_JR-43080?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 07 August 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
