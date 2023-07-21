Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment: Marketing (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jul. 25, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

This role is individually accountable for providing administrative support to marketing processes & events.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assists with the distribution of marketing material.
  • Plans, coordinates & organises marketing events.
  • Maintains & reinforces interpersonal relationships with internal & external clients.
  • Administration, including expense reports & purchasing system.
  • Makes travel arrangements.
  • Checks & updates equipment inventory.
  • Plans, co-ordinates & organizes presentations (invites and RSVP's).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing (Required).
  • Skills: Marketing, Marketing Events, Marketing Materials, Marketing Processes, Office Administration, Presentations, Processing Expense Reports, Strategic Planning, Travel Planning.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Marketing_JR-42602?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Provincial ICT Intern

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Industrial Attachment Opportunities (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback