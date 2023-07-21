Student on attachment: Marketing (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is individually accountable for providing administrative support to marketing processes & events.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists with the distribution of marketing material.
- Plans, coordinates & organises marketing events.
- Maintains & reinforces interpersonal relationships with internal & external clients.
- Administration, including expense reports & purchasing system.
- Makes travel arrangements.
- Checks & updates equipment inventory.
- Plans, co-ordinates & organizes presentations (invites and RSVP's).
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing (Required).
- Skills: Marketing, Marketing Events, Marketing Materials, Marketing Processes, Office Administration, Presentations, Processing Expense Reports, Strategic Planning, Travel Planning.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Marketing_JR-42602?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 25 July 2023
