Student on attachment - Marketing (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is individually accountable for providing administrative support to marketing processes & events.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists with the distribution of marketing material.
- Plans, coordinates & organises marketing events.
- Maintains & reinforces interpersonal relationships with internal & external clients.
- Administration, including expense reports & purchasing system.
- Makes travel arrangements.
- Checks & updates equipment inventory.
- Plans, co-ordinates & organizes presentations (invites and RSVP's).
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing (Required).
- Skills: Customer Experience (CX), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Service, Detail-Oriented, Ethics, Large Group Presentations, Learning Quickly, Long Term Planning, Marketing, Marketing Events, Marketing Materials, Marketing Processes, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Office Administration, People Management, Planning Ability, Processing Expense Reports, Teamwork, Travel Planning, Waterfall Project Management, Working Independently.
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.