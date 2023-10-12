Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)

Teecherz Home & Office
Oct. 31, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • All retail related aspects.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Must be studying towards a Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
  • Excellent Interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 31 october 2023

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

