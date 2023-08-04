Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Student on Attachment: Pensions Department (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is individually accountable for providing immediate response to administrative requirements in accordance with SLA parameters, in a processing environment. Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
- Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
- Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
- Responds to immediate requirements within procedure.
- Uses standard administrative techniques to co ordinate own work.
- Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.
- Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management: Insurance (Required).
- Skills: Accountable, Adaptability, Business, Client Relationship, Communication, Computer Literacy, Creativity, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Service, Data Quality, Data Quality Assessments, Microsoft Excel, MS Office Skills, Office Administration, Pensions, Processing, Production Standards, Quality Standards, SLAs, Teamwork, Technical Knowledge, Excellent command of the English language, both in communication ability and in drafting skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-Attachment---Pensions-Department_JR-40593?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 05 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Recoveries Attachee (Harare)
Deadline:
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Accounts Attachee (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Registry Student Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment/ Learner: Exchange Control (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on Attachment: CABS (Gwanda)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on Attachment: CABS (Hwange)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Student Intern: Human Resources (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment: Business Administration
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Economics Student Attache (Harare)
Deadline: