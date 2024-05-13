Student on Attachment - Pensions Department (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for providing immediate response to administrative requirements in accordance with SLA parameters, in a processing environment. Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.

Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.

Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.

Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.

Responds to immediate requirements within procedure.

Uses standard administrative techniques to co ordinate own work.

Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.

Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management: Insurance (Required).

Skills: Accountability, Adaptability, Business, Client Relationship Management, Communication, Computer Literacy, Creativity, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Service, Data Quality, Data Quality Assessments, Microsoft Excel, MS Office Skills, Office Administration, Pensions, Processing, Production Standards, Quality Standards, SLAs, Teamwork, Technical Knowledge, Excellent command of the English language, both in communication ability and in drafting skills.

