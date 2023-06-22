Student on attachment: Property Management (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Assisting with the following:
- Business development and client relationship management and reporting.
- Conducting property valuations and setting rental parameters to achieve desired performance.
- Property investment through disposals and acquisitions.
- Research support for pitches, presentations, internal and client meetings.
- Property portfolio performance analysis and refocusing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Commerce: Real Estate (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Property Studies (Required).
Skills:
- Client Relationship, Communication, Computer Literacy,
- Excellent command of the English language, both in communication ability and in drafting skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Property-Management_JR-40592?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 23 June 2023
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
