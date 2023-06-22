Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment: Property Management (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jun. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with the following:

  • Business development and client relationship management and reporting.
  • Conducting property valuations and setting rental parameters to achieve desired performance.
  • Property investment through disposals and acquisitions.
  • Research support for pitches, presentations, internal and client meetings.
  • Property portfolio performance analysis and refocusing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Commerce: Real Estate (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Property Studies (Required).

Skills:

  • Client Relationship, Communication, Computer Literacy,
  • Excellent command of the English language, both in communication ability and in drafting skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Property-Management_JR-40592?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Friendship Bench Zimbabwe
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe

Social Work, Psychology and Sociology Attachès

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment/ Intern; Marketing (Harare)

Deadline:
Telco
Telco

Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Students on Attachment (Interns)

Deadline:
Victoria Foods
Victoria Foods

Attachees: Work Related Learning

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Attachees

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback