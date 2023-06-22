Student on attachment: Property Management (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with the following:

Business development and client relationship management and reporting.

Conducting property valuations and setting rental parameters to achieve desired performance.

Property investment through disposals and acquisitions.

Research support for pitches, presentations, internal and client meetings.

Property portfolio performance analysis and refocusing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Commerce: Real Estate (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Property Studies (Required).

Skills:

Feedback