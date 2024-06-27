Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment - Property Management (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jul. 02, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Business development and client relationship management and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducting property valuations and setting rental parameters to achieve desired performance.
  • Property investment through disposals and acquisitions.
  • Research support for pitches, presentations, internal and client meetings.
  • Property portfolio performance analysis and refocusing.
  • Business development and client relationship management and reporting.
  • Conducting property valuations and setting rental parameters to achieve desired performance.
  • Property investment through disposals and acquisitions.
  • Research support for pitches, presentations, internal and client meetings.
  •  Property portfolio performance analysis and refocusing

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Real Estate (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Property Studies (Required).

Skills:

  • Acquisitions, Business Development, Client Relationship Management, Communication, Computer Literacy, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Management Reporting, People Management, Performance Analysis, Property Portfolio, Property Valuations, Real Estate Investments, Real Estate Management,
  • Excellent command of the English language, both in communication ability and in drafting skills.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 02 July 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

OK Zimbabwe Limited
OK Zimbabwe Limited

Interns Wanted

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Finance & Accounting Interns - CABS & Old Mutual (Victoria Falls)

Deadline:
ZIDA
ZIDA

Students on Attachment: Various Departments

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Students on attachment: Marketing (Bindura)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback