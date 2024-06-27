Student on attachment - Property Management (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
Business development and client relationship management and reporting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting property valuations and setting rental parameters to achieve desired performance.
- Property investment through disposals and acquisitions.
- Research support for pitches, presentations, internal and client meetings.
- Property portfolio performance analysis and refocusing.
- Business development and client relationship management and reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Real Estate (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Property Studies (Required).
Skills:
- Acquisitions, Business Development, Client Relationship Management, Communication, Computer Literacy, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Management Reporting, People Management, Performance Analysis, Property Portfolio, Property Valuations, Real Estate Investments, Real Estate Management,
- Excellent command of the English language, both in communication ability and in drafting skills.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 02 July 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
