Student on attachment: Recoveries (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The learner will be trained on how to carry out the following:

Timeous and adequate actioning of all accounts in terms of the Rehabilitation strategy.

Ensure compliance with statutory, regulatory and supervisory requirements, to protect the reputation of the bank and to avoid legal action/ sanction in respect of regulatory and operational compliance matters.

Adhere to Bank policies and procedures.

Maintain and enhance customer service.

Maintain a supportive working relationship with all stakeholders internally.

Maintain a supportive working relationship with all Service Providers.

Timeously refer all insurance claims, retrenchments, disabilities, deceased, insolvencies, tracing matters and recommended repossession action to the Team Leader.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Business Science (BBSc) (Required), Bachelor of Business Technology Management (BBTM) (Required).

Skills: Business, Business Agility, Continuous Delivery, Customer Service, Decision Making, Disabilities, Ensure Compliance, Legal Practices, Operational Compliance, Rehabilitation.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Student-on-attachment---Recoveries_JR-42762?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6