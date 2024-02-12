Student Residence And Campus Life Coordinator

Job Description

Reporting to the Dean of Students, the Residence and Campus Life Coordinator is a full-time, live-in, professional staff member responsible for the daily operations of halls of residence on campus. The Residence Life Coordinator directly supervises the Accommodation Officer, Resident Assistants, Wardens and Sub Wardens. The incumbent will be charged with developing a community that promotes engagement, learning, respect for diversity, and student success. The Coordinator plays an integral role in developing and implementing our residential out of classroom programmes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute to all aspects of residential settings, including; the arrival and departure processes.

Dealing with complaints; resolving maintenance issues relating to accommodation; allocation of University accommodation.

Responsible for the day to day management of the accommodation portfolio under the direction. This includes taking disciplinary action and the resolution of conflicts using mediation where appropriate. Provide life skills to students living in halls of residence.

Provide excellent customer service and provide advice and information to students living in halls of residence and to potential customers or those seeking accommodation on campus.

Assist in the income management process to support residential student development activities;

Provide administrative support in all aspects of the operation of the Residential & Campus Life office.

Undertake the timely and accurate inputting of residential student data into the computerised record systems.

Assisting with the preparation and presentation of regular reports and other statistical data as required.

Respond to queries and provide information to residents, students and other individuals either in person, via e-mail, letter, telephone etc.

To organise social and hall events to improve the experience of students living in the halls of residence.

To complete regular documented health and safety inspections halls of residence.

Ensure compliance with all relevant policies and procedures, including mid-term inspections.

To participate at University Open Days, Open Evenings and other university promotional events.

To undertake such other reasonable duties, commensurate with the grade of the post, as may be required by the Dean of Students.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Social Sciences, Sociology or a business related degree.

Master’s degree would be an added advantage.

At least two (2) years’ experience in a University set up with hall of residence supervisory experience.

Desirable Skills and Attributes:

Ability to support and deal with international students and international processes.

Ability to build a professional relationship with students, other staff across the organisation and external stakeholders.

Able to manage time effectively and prioritise workload and excellent attention to detail.

Ability to work as part of a team and possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work with minimum supervision; act with tact and discretion, to use own initiative and work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

Forward thinking, flexible to change and customer focused.

Positive and enthusiastic with a can do attitude.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.