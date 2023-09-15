Students Attachment: IT (Harare)
Fincheck (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
Seeking IT attachment students in Zimbabwe. This is a full time coding attachment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- They must already be good and talented programmers.
Other
How to Apply
If you know any, have them send the word "Developer" to: whatsapp 0715239711
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Fincheck (Pvt) Ltd, formerly Dun & Bradstreet and TransUnion is a company which provides insightful business information for Zimbabwean organisations for risk management, analysis and strategic planning purposes.
