Fincheck (Pvt) Ltd

Students Attachment: IT (Harare)

Sep. 15, 2023
Job Description

Seeking IT attachment students in Zimbabwe. This is a full time coding attachment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • They must already be good and talented programmers.

Other

How to Apply

If you know any, have them send the word "Developer" to: whatsapp 0715239711

Deadline: 15 September 2023

+263 (04) 704891-5
enquiries@fincheckzim.com

Fincheck (Pvt) Ltd, formerly Dun & Bradstreet and TransUnion is a company which provides insightful business information for Zimbabwean organisations for risk management, analysis and strategic planning purposes.

