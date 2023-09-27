Students on Attachment: Accounting/Finance (Harare)

Job Description

If you are looking for an internship opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment come join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Students studying towards Accounting or Finance.

Mature.

Proven ability to multitask.

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: email:recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with subject titled ACCOUNTING/FINANCE INTERN

WhatsApp: 077 200 1010