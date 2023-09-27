Pindula|Search Pindula
Students on Attachment: Accounting/Finance (Harare)

Sep. 27, 2023
Job Description

If you are looking for an internship opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment come join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Students studying towards Accounting or Finance.
  • Mature.
  • Proven ability to multitask.
  • Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: email:recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with subject titled ACCOUNTING/FINANCE INTERN

WhatsApp: 077 200 1010

Deadline: 27 September 2023

GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.

Buy Phones on Credit.

