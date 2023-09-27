Students on Attachment: Accounting/Finance (Harare)
GTel Zimbabwe
Job Description
If you are looking for an internship opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment come join our team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Students studying towards Accounting or Finance.
- Mature.
- Proven ability to multitask.
- Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: email:recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with subject titled ACCOUNTING/FINANCE INTERN
WhatsApp: 077 200 1010
Deadline: 27 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
GTel Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.
Related Jobs
Mediwise Medical Care
Account Student for Attachment (Harare)
Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
Student Attachees: Retail (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
Student Attachees: ICT
Deadline:
Buy Zimbabwe
Finance Intern/ Attache` (Harare)
Deadline: