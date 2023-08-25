Pindula|Search Pindula
Students On Attachment

Aug. 30, 2023
Job Description

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:

  • Crop Science, Agronomy.
  • Agronomy or Equivalent.
  • Veterinary Science.
  • Sales and Marketing.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Crop Science, Agronomy or Equivalent.
  • Degree in Veterinary Science.
  • Degree in Sales and Marketing.
  • Diploma in Agriculture or equivalent.
  • Attach a letter from a recognised University or Institute recommending attachment/work related learning.

 Skills & Competences:

  • Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.
  • Eagerness to learn.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Ability to adapt different situations and demands.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).

Deadline: 30 August 2023

Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.

