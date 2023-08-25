Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Students On Attachment
Job Description
The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.
Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:
- Crop Science, Agronomy.
- Agronomy or Equivalent.
- Veterinary Science.
- Sales and Marketing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Crop Science, Agronomy or Equivalent.
- Degree in Veterinary Science.
- Degree in Sales and Marketing.
- Diploma in Agriculture or equivalent.
- Attach a letter from a recognised University or Institute recommending attachment/work related learning.
Skills & Competences:
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.
- Eagerness to learn.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to adapt different situations and demands.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).
Deadline: 30 August 2023
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.