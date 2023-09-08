Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Teecherz Home & Office

Students on attachment (Harare)

Teecherz Home & Office
Sep. 17, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The students will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • All Retail related aspects.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Must be studying towards a Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
  • Excellent Interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 17 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Dalkeith Engineering
Dalkeith Engineering

Student On Attachment: Assistant stores and Buying Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Buy Zimbabwe
Buy Zimbabwe

Finance/ Accounting Attache` (Harare)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Economics student attache` (Harare)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Administration Attaché (Harare)

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Accounting Attache` (Harare)

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Trainee SME Consultants (Aug 2023)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback