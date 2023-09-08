Students on attachment (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
The students will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- All Retail related aspects.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
- Must be studying towards a Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
- Excellent Interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 17 September 2023
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
