Students on Attachment: Human Capital and Administration x2 (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within TIMB to undergo work-related learning for one year and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a BSc Honours Degree in Human Resources Management or Psychology.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV and reference letters from the respective University Dean or Industrial Liaison Officer addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw no later than the 2nd of August 2024, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “HUMAN CAPITAL AND ADMINISTRATION INTERN.”

NB: TIMB is an equal employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.