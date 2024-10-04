Students On Attachment : Human Resources (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified students who are looking for attachment placement. The Students will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
- Must be studying towards a Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- Excellent Interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy24@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject on or before the 7th of October 2024.
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
