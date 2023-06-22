Pindula|
CIMAS

Students on Attachment (Interns)

CIMAS
Jun. 27, 2023
Job Description

The Cimas Health Group (Pvt) Ltd wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified students to apply for industrial attachment within our organisation. Students from the following disciplines are encouraged to apply,

  • People and Culture.
  • Finance.
  • Information Technology.
  • Data Analytics.
  • Procurement & Facilities.
  • Logistics & Transport Management.
  • Business Management.
  • Marketing.
  • Forensic Auditing.
  • Laboratory Sciences.
  • Customer Experience.
  • Business Development.
  • Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards relevant Qualification.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your application including any relevant experience you may have and an updated copy of your academic transcript. This application must also be accompanied by an Application for Attachment Letter from the Prerequisite Institution. Applications should be directed to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 27 June 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

