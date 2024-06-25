Students on attachment: Marketing (Bindura)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.
The incumbent will be reporting to the Branch Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
Job Related.
Feedback
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
- Must be studying towards a Diploma in Marketing or equivalent.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Teecherz Home & Office
Browse Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.