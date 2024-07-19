Pindula|Search Pindula
Students on attachment (Marondera & Shurugwi)

Jul. 19, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. The incumbent will be reporting to the Branch Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Must be studying towards a Diploma in Marketing or equivalent.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

