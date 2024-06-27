Students on Attachment: Various Departments
ZIDA
Job Description
An on-the-job training opportunity targeted at University Students in various disciplines of study. We have vacancies in the following departments/ sections:
- Finance (2 posts)
- Licensing (3 posts - Harare & Bulawayo)
- Middle Office (2 posts)
- Data and Records Management (3 posts)
- Procurement (1 post)
- Administration (1 post)
- Corporate Affairs/ Marketing (1 post)
- Investment Promotion (1 post)
- Human Resources (1 post)
- Legal and Compliance (1 post)
- Business Development (3 posts)
Duties and Responsibilities
- A detailed training programme to be availed on commencement of duty.
Qualifications and Experience
DEPARTMENT AND AREA OF STUDY:
- Finance - Accounting.
- Licensing - Finance, Economics, Investment, Banking.
- Procurement - Supply Chain, Purchasing and Supply.
- Middle Office - Business Management, Marketing.
- Administration - Administration, Transport and Logistics.
- Corporate Affairs - International Relations and Diplomacy, Marketing, Media.
- Investment Promotion - International Relations, Diplomacy, Business Studies, Marketing.
- Human Resources - HRM, Psychology, Industrial Relations.
- Legal and Compliance - Law.
- Business Development - Commerce, Economics, Law, Natural Sciences.
- Data and Records Management - Actuarial Science, Data Science, Records Management.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
ZIDA
