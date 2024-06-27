Pindula|Search Pindula
ZIDA

Students on Attachment: Various Departments

Jul. 05, 2024
Job Description

An on-the-job training opportunity targeted at University Students in various disciplines of study. We have vacancies in the following departments/ sections:

  • Finance (2 posts)
  • Licensing (3 posts - Harare & Bulawayo)
  • Middle Office (2 posts)
  • Data and Records Management (3 posts)
  •  Procurement (1 post)
  • Administration (1 post)
  • Corporate Affairs/ Marketing (1 post)
  • Investment Promotion (1 post)
  • Human Resources (1 post)
  • Legal and Compliance (1 post)
  • Business Development (3 posts)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • A detailed training programme to be availed on commencement of duty.

Qualifications and Experience

DEPARTMENT AND AREA OF STUDY:

  • Finance - Accounting.
  • Licensing - Finance, Economics, Investment, Banking.
  • Procurement - Supply Chain, Purchasing and Supply.
  • Middle Office - Business Management, Marketing.
  • Administration - Administration, Transport and Logistics.
  • Corporate Affairs - International Relations and Diplomacy, Marketing, Media.
  • Investment Promotion - International Relations, Diplomacy, Business Studies, Marketing.
  • Human Resources - HRM, Psychology, Industrial Relations.
  • Legal and Compliance - Law.
  • Business Development - Commerce, Economics, Law, Natural Sciences.
  • Data and Records Management - Actuarial Science, Data Science, Records Management.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

ZIDA

The Zimbabwe Investment & Development Agency (ZIDA) was created through an Act of Parliament in 2019. ZIDA is Zimbabwe's investment promotion agency, which covers general investments, state-level public private partnerships and has the authority to designate special economic zones.

http://www.zidainvest.com

