Students On Attachment (Various Departments)
ZimPost
Job Description
ZIMPOST is inviting applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to apply for Work-Related Learning (Attachment) within the organization in the following areas:
- Human Resources.
- Finance.
- Information Technology.
- Corporate Communications.
- Legal.
- Audit.
- Procurement.
- Transport.
- Operations.
- Marketing and Sales.
- Strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should 5 O’ Level passes including Mathematics and English Language.
- Must be a University Student.
- End of Semester Results.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/orprofessional certificates to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
P.O. BOX 3940
HARARE
Deadline: 23 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
ZimPost
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Saint-Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe
Apprenticeship Trainee- Millwright
Deadline: