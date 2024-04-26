Students On Attachment (Various Departments)

Job Description

ZIMPOST is inviting applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to apply for Work-Related Learning (Attachment) within the organization in the following areas:

Human Resources.

Finance.

Information Technology.

Corporate Communications.

Legal.

Audit.

Procurement.

Transport.

Operations.

Marketing and Sales.

Strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Should 5 O’ Level passes including Mathematics and English Language.

Must be a University Student.

End of Semester Results.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/orprofessional certificates to:

Head Human Resources and Administration