Students On Attachment x44

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates who will have to provide top-class service to BANCABC ‘s Banking customers in a professional and friendly manner, through account transactions, providing information and advice to banking customers and non-customers on the banks products and services. Paying special attention to detail policy and procedures
Business Unit: Banking Operations (Kiosks)
Department: Retail & Business Banking
- Harare: Arundel, Aspindale, Avondale, Borrowdale, Budiriro, Chiremba, Megawatt, Joina City, Kamfinsa, Kenneth Kaunda, Machipisa, Msasa, Newlands, Sam Mujoma, Ruwa,
- Bulawayo: Ascot, Bradfield, Cowdray Park, Hyper.
- Other towns: Beitbridge, Binga, Chegutu, Chikanga, Chinhoyi South, Chipinge, Dangamvura, Gweru Main, Gweru, Hwange, Kadoma, Kariba, Karoi, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, Mutare Town, Mutoko, Norton, Rusape, Sakubva, Triangle, Victoria Falls, Westgate, Chitungwiza - Zengeza, Zvishavane.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Customer Service.
- Cross-selling of bank’s products and services.
- Processing Foreign currency switches for all currencies
- Redemption of remittances
- Cash withdrawals and deposit-taking
- Transaction capturing.
- Provide accurate information to customers at all times.
- Achieve and maintain a high level of customer service at all times.
- Adhere to policy and procedure both internal and external for the protection of the customer.
- To complete all customer transactions efficiently and accurately.
- Be confident to raise any concerns over discrepancies at the first point of realization.
- Provide assistance and offer advice or alternatives that will benefit the customer.
- Processing Bill payments.
- KYC- lite account opening, collection of account opening forms and collection of loan forms.
- Promote the benefits of alternative methods of banking, by actively assisting where applicable.
- Treating colleagues and clients with respect, understanding, consideration, knowledge and skill.
- Answer the telephone in a timely and professional manner.
- To adapt positively to change(s) in working practices or environment.
- Cash balancing on a regular basis
- Attend to and resolve basic technical failures (first-line support).
Qualifications and Experience
- 2 ‘A’ Levels
- 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English
- Studying towards a Business-Related Degree.
- University students on the job training, teller duties.
Skills and Competencies:
- Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand and respond to customer queries timely.
- The ability to show empathy (where necessary) to diffuse and resolve customer dissatisfaction.
- Friendly, cheerful and well groomed.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to use own initiative.
- Strong time Management skills.
- Team player with ability to work in a dynamic cultural environment.
- Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw, with the Heading: “Student on Attachment ” The candidates should also specify the Branch/location for which they are applying e.g. Student on Attachment – Arundel.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 23 May 2023 1630hrs