Students On Attachment x44

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates who will have to provide top-class service to BANCABC ‘s Banking customers in a professional and friendly manner, through account transactions, providing information and advice to banking customers and non-customers on the banks products and services. Paying special attention to detail policy and procedures

Business Unit: Banking Operations (Kiosks)

Department: Retail & Business Banking

Arundel, Aspindale, Avondale, Borrowdale, Budiriro, Chiremba, Megawatt, Joina City, Kamfinsa, Kenneth Kaunda, Machipisa, Msasa, Newlands, Sam Mujoma, Ruwa, Bulawayo: Ascot, Bradfield, Cowdray Park, Hyper.

Ascot, Bradfield, Cowdray Park, Hyper. Other towns: Beitbridge, Binga, Chegutu, Chikanga, Chinhoyi South, Chipinge, Dangamvura, Gweru Main, Gweru, Hwange, Kadoma, Kariba, Karoi, Kwekwe, Marondera, Masvingo, Mutare Town, Mutoko, Norton, Rusape, Sakubva, Triangle, Victoria Falls, Westgate, Chitungwiza - Zengeza, Zvishavane.

Duties and Responsibilities

Customer Service.

Cross-selling of bank’s products and services.

Processing Foreign currency switches for all currencies

Redemption of remittances

Cash withdrawals and deposit-taking

Transaction capturing.

Provide accurate information to customers at all times.

Achieve and maintain a high level of customer service at all times.

Adhere to policy and procedure both internal and external for the protection of the customer.

To complete all customer transactions efficiently and accurately.

Be confident to raise any concerns over discrepancies at the first point of realization.

Provide assistance and offer advice or alternatives that will benefit the customer.

Processing Bill payments.

KYC- lite account opening, collection of account opening forms and collection of loan forms.

Promote the benefits of alternative methods of banking, by actively assisting where applicable.

Treating colleagues and clients with respect, understanding, consideration, knowledge and skill.

Answer the telephone in a timely and professional manner.

To adapt positively to change(s) in working practices or environment.

Cash balancing on a regular basis

Attend to and resolve basic technical failures (first-line support).

Qualifications and Experience

2 ‘A’ Levels

5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English

Studying towards a Business-Related Degree.

University students on the job training, teller duties.

Skills and Competencies:

Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand and respond to customer queries timely.

The ability to show empathy (where necessary) to diffuse and resolve customer dissatisfaction.

Friendly, cheerful and well groomed.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to use own initiative.

Strong time Management skills.

Team player with ability to work in a dynamic cultural environment.

Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw, with the Heading: “Student on Attachment ” The candidates should also specify the Branch/location for which they are applying e.g. Student on Attachment – Arundel.

NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 23 May 2023 1630hrs