Studio Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare the studio for recording sessions.

Supervise and manage the music recording process.

Handle mixing and mastering tasks.

Coordinate recording session timelines with artists, producers, and staff.

Efficiently manage booking schedules and session timetables.

Maintain studio equipment and enforce safety standards for electrical equipment.

Provide supervision and support to session musicians during recording sessions.

Ensure timely delivery of all production requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma or degree in Music production or related field.

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a studio engineer.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Appreciation of the arts industry.

Ability to learn quickly and work under minimum supervision.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: registry@zcm.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your email Subject Reference.

NB: The employer is an equal-opportunity employer. Female and disadvantaged candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.