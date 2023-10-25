Studio Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare the studio for recording sessions.
- Supervise and manage the music recording process.
- Handle mixing and mastering tasks.
- Coordinate recording session timelines with artists, producers, and staff.
- Efficiently manage booking schedules and session timetables.
- Maintain studio equipment and enforce safety standards for electrical equipment.
- Provide supervision and support to session musicians during recording sessions.
- Ensure timely delivery of all production requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma or degree in Music production or related field.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience as a studio engineer.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Appreciation of the arts industry.
- Ability to learn quickly and work under minimum supervision.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: registry@zcm.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your email Subject Reference.
NB: The employer is an equal-opportunity employer. Female and disadvantaged candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 31 October 2023
