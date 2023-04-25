Sub Librarian- Digital Support (Library Department)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

The incumbent would be expected to head the Digital Support section of the library and will be responsible for administering library housekeeping systems, information databases and related quality control of all electronic information resources, and developing and maintaining library IT facilities for both library staff workflow procedures and library clients’ information service delivery, by;

Duties and Responsibilities

Spearheading the expansion of Library Systems by keeping abreast of the latest advances in the area and mastery of core applications.

Actively participating in Library administration activities and assigned tasks.

Administering the Integrated Library Management System.

Administering Digital Library systems; content development, access facilities and Policy.

Back-end and front-end management of electronic information resources, including creating coverage databases and metadata for electronic information resources.

Developing strong relationships with library liaisons and academic departments to build institutional repository content.

Providing a maintained Institutional Repository of electronic information in a greater visibility and accessibility format.

Developing an educational multimedia library collection that supports the teaching, learning and research activities of the university, including actively gathering, packaging, indexing and providing access facilities.

Documenting Library systems procedures, planning for and developing updated data recovery procedures.

Providing effective management of Library computer hardware, equipment and software installations and operations through the administration of the Library Systems Office.

Maintaining Library web page content in liaison with the Deputy Librarian.

Conducting Library IT and eResources user needs surveys and reports.

Coordinating the expansion of eResources access to the University community.

Other related duties as assigned by the University Librarian and or the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Library and Information Science (or a Master’s degree in Computer Science/Information Systems, and a BSc in Library and Information Science) plus five (5) years’ experience in an academic library, of which two (2) years must be in Library Systems environment.

Practical administration of KOHA ILMS, DSpace and other digital library systems is a must.

In addition, applicants must have five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=96

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023