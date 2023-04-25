Pindula
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Sub Librarian- Research And Data Management (Library Department)

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Apr. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing overall leadership in the planning, organisation and evaluation of the Research and Data Management section.
  • Developing procedures and workflow routines which can be used to accomplish objectives and improve efficiency of the Research and Data Management section.
  • Providing leadership and direction in research data management, data mining, data curatorship, and scholarly communication services across the libraries.
  • Enhancing research data information services infrastructure, and set priority for the development of related information to the broader university community.
  • Participating in the conversation about research data management, open science and data collaboration within the university community and beyond.
  • Actively participating in Library administration activities and assigned tasks.
  • Taking a proactive role in ensuring that the Library research spaces, such as research commons, special resource centres and ILS labs, are meeting the research, innovation and industrialisation agenda of the university.
  • Providing overall administration of the Branch Library's physical facilities, resources and clients' services, including disaster management in liaison with the Deputy Librarian's office.
  • Participating in Library Administration activities and assigned tasks.
  • Drawing up for recommendation the Branch Library's semester service plan.
  • Recommending collection development of Branch orientated educational resources in all formats and overall resource planning in liaison with teaching staff.
  • Ensuring optimal access to the collection by branch library clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Master’s degree in Library and Information Sciences or equivalent, plus five (5) years’ experience, three (3) of which must be in an academic library at middle management level.
  • In addition, applicants must have five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.
  • Applicants should be mature, reliable, responsible, have a flexible attitude, able to perform under pressure, have commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.
  • In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=95

  • Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
  • Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
  • Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

