Sub Librarian- Resource Development And Management (Library Department)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing overall leadership in the planning, organisation and evaluation of the Resource Development and Management section.

Developing procedures and workflow routines which can be used to accomplish objectives and improve efficiency of the Resource Development and Management section.

Ensuring that the Resource Development and Management section is meeting international best practice in terms of knowledge management (KM).

Proving quality control and evaluation of metadata, classification, cataloguing and indexing standards of information resources in all formats.

Coordinating library's acquisitions of teaching resources in various formats across all Schools, and general resource requirements.

Developing a maintained discipline-based resources distribution schedule across all Libraries.

Administering the library’s reprography and bindery services.

Providing overall administration of the Branch Library's physical facilities, resources and clients' services, including disaster management in liaison with the Deputy Librarian's office.

Participating in Library Administration activities and assigned tasks.

Drawing up for recommendation the Branch Library's semester service plan.

Recommending collection development of Branch orientated educational resources in all formats and overall resource planning in liaison with teaching staff.

Ensuring optimal access to the collection by branch library clients.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Library and Information Sciences or equivalent, plus five (5) years’ experience, three (3) of which must be in an academic library at middle management level.

In addition, applicants must have five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.

Applicants should be mature, reliable, responsible, have a flexible attitude, able to perform under pressure, have commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=95

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023