Sub Wardens x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the daily cleaning of Halls of Residence.
- Discussing and advising on students’ challenges in Halls of Residence.
- Inspecting and ensuring that reported faults have been rectified for the Halls of Residence.
- Liaising with students in residence and Student Affairs Division.
Qualifications and Experience
- A registered student who has been in the Institute for more than one (1) year.
- A registered resident student with less than two (2) carry over courses.
- A registered student who has experience/qualification in communicating with youths in an
- Institutional Environment.
- Students who can offer two (2) consecutive semester service will be preferred.
- Gratuity The post is performance based and incentives will be revealed to short listed candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.