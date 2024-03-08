Supervisor: Cleaning Services (Gweru Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing staff performance on a daily basis.

Spearheading the mechanisation drive for cleaning section.

Ensuring that the University venues meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness, fumigation and sanitization protocols at all times.

Training and motivating staff on customer interface, cleaning and maintenance duties, and safe and proper use of PPE; tools, equipment, and chemicals.

Supervising deep cleaning of venues during vacation.

Planning employee work schedules, ensuring the most effective utilization of personnel, materials and equipment, and monitoring and recording the use of labour and supplies.

Planning leave roaster, managing staff absenteeism and inculcating discipline and correct work ethics.

Budgeting estimates of the types and amounts of materials and equipment needed, requesting for their purchase, and issuing the material and equipment as needed.

Supervising the preparation of venues for routine seasonal / special events, and ensuring that the venues are ready on time and meet the function requirements.

Inspecting campus indoor sports facilities and reporting needed repairsand maintenance.

Contributing to the success of the Central Services and Amenities Department by performing all other essential duties as assigned.

Supervising the consistent replenishment of reservoir water supplies.

Submission of weekly and monthly performance review reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Social Sciences, Facilities Management or Development Studies.

Degree in Social Sciences, Facilities Management or Development Studies is an added advantage.

At least 2 years experience supervising cleaning/housekeeping services.

Experience in a tertiary institution is an added advantage.

The ability to multitask.

The ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Ability to work after normal working hours.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

To submit a Portfolio of events coordination by the encumbent, if shortlisted.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)