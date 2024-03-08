Supervisor: Landscaping And Ground Maintenance (Gweru Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing staff performance on a daily basis.

Landscape architectural designs and implementations.

Spearheading the multicampus mechanisation drive for landscaping and ground maintenance section.

Ensuring that the University venues meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness, fumigation and sanitisation protocol at all times.

Ensuring that the University grounds are attractive and well-kept.

Training and motivating staff on customer interface, cleaning and maintenance duties, and safe and proper use of PPE, tools, equipment, and chemicals.

Planning employee work schedules, ensuring the most effective utilization of personnel, materials and equipment.

Planning leave roaster, managing staff overtime and inculcating discipline and correct work ethics.

Budgeting estimates of the types and amounts of materials and equipment needed, requesting for their purchase, and issuing the material and equipment as needed.

Supervising the preparation of venues for routine / special events, and ensuring that the venues are ready on time and meet the function requirements.

Tracking and supervising seasonal grounds maintenance plans.

Supervising planting, pruning, cultivating, seeding, fertilizing, grass cutting, tree felling as well as pest and disease control.

Inspecting campus outdoor sports facilities and grounds and reporting needed repairs and maintenance.

Supervising of litter management.

Constructing fireguards on time.

Submitting weekly and monthly performance review reports.

Contributing to the success of the Central Services and Amenities Department by performing all other essential duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Horticulture is an added advantage.

At least 2 years experience in creating beautiful landscape features, groundskeeping and maintenance activities.

Experience in a tertiary institution is an added advantage.

The ability to multitask.

The ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Ability to work after normal working hours.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

To submit a Portfolio of landscaping architectural designs implemented by the encumbent, if shortlisted.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)