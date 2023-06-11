Supervisor (WUA Fashions & Designs Factory)

Job Description

The Women's University in Africa (WUA) is a private institution that was established in 2002 and granted a Charter by the Government of Zimbabwe in 2004 (Statutory Instrument 130/2004). Its mandate is to address gender disparity and foster equity in university education. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced and highly motivated professionals who wish to fill in the post of Supervisor of the WUA Fashions and Designs Factory.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing innovative strategies to streamline factory operations.

Screening, recruiting and training new factory workers.

Collaborating with quality control managers to establish and execute quality control processes.

Ensuring that factory machinery is in good working order.

Analyzing production data to identify and resolve any production issues.

Preparing production reports ancisubmitting them to key decision-makers.

Regularly inspecting finished products to determine whether they meet established quality standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in Clothing and Textile Design.

Bachelor's Degree in Clothing and Textile Design, Logistics, or related field will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in a managerial or supervisory role within a clothing factory or production line.

Certificate in production or clothing inventory as well as quality control.

Attributes:

Proficient in computer/ Microsoft Office applications.

Outstanding time management and leadership skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit six (6) sets of applications each consisting of an application letter, certified educational and professional certificates, Curriculum Vitae, contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. All envelopes should clearly indicate the post being applied for. Applications should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar of HR & Administration

Women's University in Africa

549 Arcturus Road,

Manresa Park Harare

Zimbabwe

Deadline: 16 June 2023