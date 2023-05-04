Log inCreate Account
Young Africa International

Supervisory Board Members

Young Africa International
May. 15, 2023
Job Description

The Supervisory board oversees the operations of the foundation in the Netherlands, and the Hub trust in Zimbabwe. The Executive Board is based at the head office in Harare. Vocational education and youth empowerment programmes are implemented by local Young Africa organisations in various countries in Southern Africa.

Young Africa is a growing organisation with great ambition and ample international recognition for its unique approach. For more information, please visit www.youngafrica.org.

We have two vacancies for members of the Supervisory Board, one with a focus on governance, and one with a background in international development programmes. These are non-salaried positions. The general profile of the prospective Supervisory Board members includes:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Expertise in the field of corporate governance.
  • Understanding of – and ability to navigate – complex power dynamics.
  • Demonstrable experience in leadership of NGOs.
  • Demonstrable expertise in managing programmes towards youth empowerment, TVET, or education.
  • Experience in result-based management and sustainable impact measurement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Experience in the NGO sector.
  • Based in Southern Africa.
  • Committed to the mission, and values of Young Africa International.
  • Eager to contribute to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
  • Relevant international experience and able to bridge different cultural contexts.
  • Maintaining an extensive relevant network.
  • Available for at least five regular (online) meetings per year of the Supervisory Board and regular consultation sessions as a member of relevant committees.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested, please send a motivation letter and CV to the Young Africa International Supervisory Board via bas.beek@youngafrica.org. For any queries, please contact the Chief Executive Officer via dorien.beurskens@youngafrica.org.

Deadline: 15 May 2023

Young Africa International

Young Africa International is an NGO dedicated to training young people in Africa in skills for work and entrepreneurship established in 1998. It is a confederation of independently and locally registered affiliated branches which act as independent NGOs. Each affiliate runs training centres, youth (self-) employment programmes and community activities.

Website:  www.youngafrica.org 

