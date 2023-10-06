Supervisory Executive Management Specialist; Cooperating Country National Personal Services Contractor

The Supervisory Executive Management Specialist (Full Performance Level/FPL) develops, interprets, and directs successful implementation of administrative policies, regulations, and procedures in all EXO areas, and ensures compliance with host government statutory and/or regulatory requirements affecting management services in the Mission and Mission employees.

The Specialist is a member of the Mission Management responsible for providing leadership and oversight for administrative management operations. The S/EMS plans and directs the internal management functions of the Mission and directs all functional activities within the Executive Office. The Specialist is responsible for internal Mission coordination among Offices and serves as the Mission representative and liaison with State/Management regarding administrative management matters, responsible for policy interpretation and implementation of various DoS, Agency, and Bureau management initiatives. The Specialist must exercise good judgement, often under times of stress and limited time frames in making decisions and providing advice on USAID management policies, procurement practices, and human resources concerns.

The S/EMS monitors overall performance of the Executive Office and is charged with ensuring that Mission procedures comply with USAID regulations and United States Government (USG) statutory requirements. Develops and directs the implementation of appropriate internal management systems and policies. Establishes and maintains a directive system for the internal issuance of policies, procedures, and notices for all Mission personnel. The S/EMS provides expert-level advice and directs EXO Sections and participates in the decision-making process in Office and Mission administrative management issues. The S/EMS manages and ensures continued effective and smooth operation of the Executive Office in all areas, including the authority to fully sign non-contractual obligations and to provide administrative approval for operations and program support payments. The Specialist will exercise signatory authority involving the commitment of US funds after being granted an appropriate warrant authority from the Office of Acquisition and Assistance.

Office Management and Technical Leadership

Human Resources: Works closely with the S/EXO, the Mission Leadership, and HCTM in the areas of workforce planning, recruitment, performance management, benefits and retirement, Foreign Service assignment process, classification, training, and all other HR and personnel management programs. The S/EMS consults with HCTM on policy interpretation related to human capital management, as well as overseas benefits and allowances. Keeps abreast of host-country legal and statutory laws and regulations to ensure compliance with its statutory and/or regulatory requirements affecting hiring practices and personnel entitlements. Works closely with the RLO and State HRO to ensure that the Mission abides by host country labor laws.

Duties and Responsibilities

At the ESN-11 level, the CCNPSC will perform the following general duties:

Policy Guidance and Administrative Management:

The Supervisory Executive Management Specialist provides administrative policy guidance for the EXO pillars under his/her oversight. The Specialist takes the leadership role in formulating and implementing administrative management policies, regulations, and procedures, to include EXO Standard Operating Procedures, Mission Orders, Mission Notices, and other administrative management directives, guidelines, and instructions. Creates and ensures updates for SOPs in all covered service areas to document practices, ensures consistency in practice, and monitors for improvements, ensures document files are kept and maintained for tracking. The Specialist will identify opportunities to raise policy, management, and operational issues within the Executive Office in order to address gaps and move operations along. The Specialist must identify and prioritize urgent administrative and operational issues with management implications for the Executive Office.

The Supervisory Executive Management Specialist (Intermediate Level/IL) provides leadership to the USAID administrative and management operations and serves as a key advisor to Mission Management in planning and directing the administrative support required in support to the programmatic needs of the Mission. S/he is responsible for leadership, advice, and staff support in the administrative management functional areas of management analysis, office services management, budget planning, formulation, execution and monitoring, information technology services, safety and security, travel and transportation, administrative and programmatic procurement, personnel management and services, correspondence and records management. The Specialist must exercise good judgment, often under times of stress and limited time frames in making decisions and providing advice on USAID management policies, procurement practices, and human resour concerns.

The Specialist provides senior-level advice on administrative and management issues, procedures and policy, travel and transportation efforts, and in planning, directing and administering the operations management platform for the Mission. The Specialist serves as an advisor and supports the EXO leadership with a variety of complex and sensitive operational issues.

Unit Supervision and Technical Leadership:

Procurement: Provides leadership, supervision and oversight on all matters pertaining to the acquisition and assistance of administrative contracts managed by the Supervisory Executive Officer at post. S/he prepares procurement requests and statements of work (SOW), serves as a Contracting Officer's Representative (COR) or Activity Manager, if necessary, conducts on-going unliquidated Executive Office obligation balance reviews and ensures timely de-obligation of balances in excess of needs and/or those that are no longer needed in coordination with the Office of Financial Management (OFM). The Specialist exercises best practices as outlined in related Agency regulations in the ADS 300 series such as ADS 301, 330 and

331. The Specialist is expected to be fully knowledgeable and proficient in the use of GLAAS, ASIST, and conducts all aspects of pre-award, awards management, post-award, and close-out actions in support of the EXO simplified acquisition procedures.

Travel and Transportation: Provides leadership, supervision and oversight of the travel function to ensure the proper administration of policy directives and required procedures as documented in Agency regulations (ADS 522) and Travel and Transportation Division (M/MS/TTD). Ensures that all required notifications/clearances are obtained from the appropriate individuals prior to temporary duty (TDY) travel, entitlement travel, emergency travel, etc. to determine that the authorized travel meets an essential need, is limited to as few individuals as possible, and is carefully planned. S/he will be adept with the Agency's Travel Management System (TMS), E2 Travel System, which will be used to prepare travel authorizations and travel vouchers for all TDY travel. S/he will receive delegated authority to authorize official travel by the Mission Director.

Responsible for modernizing/updating this operation, as appropriate, ensuring that T&T staff are appropriately trained to institute new information management procedures.

Records and Correspondence: Provides leadership, supervision, and oversight of R&C function, both physical and digital, which include records disposition, vital records program, records reporting, bulk printing, and incoming/outgoing correspondence. Supports and oversees the Records and Correspondence Management Unit in establishing and maintaining a robust and compliant records management program per Agency regulations (ADS 501, 502, and 503), efficient office systems, correspondence tracking, telegram distribution system, and the maintenance of an accommodating mail and telephone/fax system. Responsible for modernizing/updating and digitizing this operation, as appropriate, ensuring that C&R staff are appropriately trained to institute new information management procedures, and all records are up to date.

Property Management: Provides guidance and direction on major projects, such as renovation of office space and remodeling in residences, and resolves escalated problems, such as continuous residential maintenance concerns. Directs the analysis of bills (cellular, office phones, utilities, and facsimile) and makes recommendations for mission policies based on best practices, administrative oversight, and fiscal responsibility. Ensures reports are completed in a timely manner such as vehicle inventory/usage and the Mission Director's Residence inventory. Conducts periodic checks to ensure property is properly managed such as bar coded, stored, inventoried, and disposed of.

Budget and ICASS: Oversees and coordinates the OE and A&O budget preparation and the analysis of the contributions of other USAID offices to the budget exercise. This entails information gathering from USAID's program and technical offices and the executive office (EXO) to determine operational expense funding levels and coordinate program support budget requirements with the program office and preparation of the annual budget submission under the direction of the S/EXO and in collaboration and coordination with the Financial Management Office develops a quarterly financial plan within the Post's annual allotment. Under the guidance of the Bureau and in coordination with the S/EXO and FMO, the Specialist is responsible for drafting narrative justifications for the approved budget level, and any budget modifications, and preparation of workforce and any other templates, as mandated by the USAID's Office of Overseas Management Policy and Budget Administers approved budgets in accordance with the agency procedures, standards, and regulations,

Qualifications and Experience

Full Performance Level (ESN- 12):

Education: Possession of a Baccalaureate Degree or the equivalent of a four-year US college/university (or equivalency accreditation if a non-US institution) degree in business-related field (ie. Accounting, Business, contracting/ Procurement/Purchasing, Economics, Finance, Law, HR Management, Industry/Industrial Management/Logistics, Management Information Systems (Computer Science), Marketing, Organization/Management/Leadership,

Program/Project Management, Public Administration, Quantitative Methods), is required.

Prior Work Experience: A minimum of seven (7) years of progressively responsible experience in business management and administration, or a position that requires closely related skills, such as program management, operations, or financial management, developing and implementing management procedures, contracting, procurement, property management, human resources or any combination thereof is required. One year of this experience must have been gained working at a Fully Successful level in a position equivalent to no less than the next lower level of FS responsibility in this or an occupation that requires similar skills, with a government or non- government organization, the private sector, or within an international or donor organization. At least three years of supervisory experience. Note: Additional experience will NOT be substituted for Education.

Post Entry Training: In order to qualify at the FSN-12 level, the Specialist may need to be certified at the Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting (FAC-C) Level - 1 and complete Supervisory training either through USAID or FEI.

SAP and the Personal Services Contract course within the last five years.

Language Proficiency: ADS 438 and Interagency Language Roundtable (ILR) Level 4 (advanced professional proficiency. speaking and reading; see https://www.govtilr.org/) English and local language (Shona/Ndebele) proficiency, both oral and written, is required.

Intermediate Performance Level (ESN-11):

Education Possession of a Baccalaureate Degree or the equivalent of a four-year US college/university (or equivalency accreditation if a non-US institution) degree in business-related field (i.e. Accounting, Business, Procurement/Purchasing, Economics, Finance, Contracting/ Law, HR Management, Management Information Systems (Computer Science), Industry/Industrial Management/Logistics, Marketing, Organization/Management/Leadership, Program/Project Management, Public Administration, Quantitative Methods), is required.

Prior Work Experience: A minimum of five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in business management and administration, or a position that requires closely related skills, such as program management, operations, or financial management, developing and implementing management procedures, contracting, procurement, property management, human resources or any combination thereof is required. One year of this experience must have been gained working at a Fully Successful level in a position equivalent to no less than the next lower level of FSN responsibility in this or an occupation that requires similar skills, with a government or non-government organization, the private sector, or within an international or donor organization. At least three years of supervisory experience. Note: Additional experience will NOT be substituted for Education.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://uploads.mwp.mprod.getusinfo.com/uploads/sites/63/2023/09/CCNPSC-Deputy-EXO-Ladder_Final-OIO.pdf

