Supply Chain Officer (Gwanda)g

Job Description

Supporting project activities through organizing and being supply focal person to ensure an efficient implementation of supply chain activities inclusive of order management, purchase management and optimum warehousing and stock management, guaranteeing a proper application of MSF supply procedures.

Type of contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months.

Start Date: November 2023.

Immediate Supervisor: Project Logistics & Supply Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Purchase Management - Plans supply activities in the project concerning procurement (best prices, supplier list, purchase order management, quality of products & services and following procedures).

Prepare market assessments, contracts, and supplier evaluations, with support from Line Manager.

Settles advances to the finance department daily/weekly with proper commitment documents.

Being responsible for the supply database and the correct filing and archiving of supply documentation to guarantee the availability, confidentiality, security and the coherence of supply data.

Order Processing - processes all orders and requests and communicates regularly on their status with the initial clients. Ensures the procurement system is in line with MSF supply procedures and best practice.

Proper management and follow ups of international procurements through Country Office in Harare.

Stock Management – working closely with stock owners, collects all information related to stock levels and alarms – inventory turnover, pipeline, shortage, expiry dates and timeously update Line Manager and user departments.

Reporting and Communication - acts as the focal person on all operational supply related issues, linking all relevant stakeholders, promptly informing Logistics & Supply Manager of information which could impact on project supply chain management.

Human Resources Management – responsible for all HR work for the supply under her/his supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Procurement/Logistics/Supply Chain Management CIPS Diploma or progress towards same or related professional qualification is an added advantage.

Two years minimum working experience in Logistics/Supply Management in an NGO environment.

Good negotiation, communication, teamwork, interpersonal & management skills.

Agile and motivated to work in an international humanitarian context, following safeguarding principles.

High flexibility and ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Clear knowledge & experience of all legislative instruments and procedures of medical supplies.

Highly computer literate with experience of any ERP and Microsoft office packages.

Strong command of English and local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for, to The Human Resources Assistant, MSF–Belgium, 4 Lawley Street, 4th Avenue, Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-harare@brussels.msf.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 2 weeks of advert closure. Note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates.