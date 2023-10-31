Supply Chain Officer (Harare)

Job Description

With over 70 years of experience, our focus is on helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. We help children of all backgrounds, even in the most dangerous places, inspired by our Christian faith.

Come join our 33,000+ staff working in nearly 100 countries and share the joy of transforming vulnerable children’s life stories!

To effectively manage the Supply Chain function in line with World Vision’s procedures in order to support timely implementation of World Vision Programs that will have the greatest impact on process improvement, standardization and cost containment thus ensuring the achievement of the Child Well Being outcome.