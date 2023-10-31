Supply Chain Officer (Harare)

Job Description

To effectively manage the Supply Chain function in line with World Vision’s procedures in order to support timely implementation of World Vision Programs that will have the greatest impact on process improvement, standardization and cost containment thus ensuring the achievement of the Child Well Being outcome.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning:

Facilitate annual procurement planning sessions with key stakeholders

Consolidate and report on the Procurement Plans

Review and update Item Catalog prior to the planning process activity.

Advise and familiarize Operations with the use of the Item Catalog.

Strategic Sourcing: