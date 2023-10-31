Supply Chain Officer (Harare)
To effectively manage the Supply Chain function in line with World Vision’s procedures in order to support timely implementation of World Vision Programs that will have the greatest impact on process improvement, standardization and cost containment thus ensuring the achievement of the Child Well Being outcome.
Planning:
- Facilitate annual procurement planning sessions with key stakeholders
- Consolidate and report on the Procurement Plans
- Review and update Item Catalog prior to the planning process activity.
- Advise and familiarize Operations with the use of the Item Catalog.
Strategic Sourcing:
- Advise on Market Assessment and Supplier Pre-Qualification process as per the direction from Procurement officers/coordinator and Supply chain manager. Sending bid invitations, follow-up of bids, assist coordinating pre-bid meetings as per the direction from Officers, Coordinators, Supply Chain manager.
- Maintain all supporting documents relating to the Sourcing Events based on the document management Supervise the Sourcing events Filed Offices and Assistance work relating to sourcing.
- Preparation of Procurement Committee submission documents based on the direction given by the Coordinators / Officers / Supply Chain manager.
- Supplier Contract and Relationship Management.
- Accurately complete the master data management form (contract/supplier/ item register).
- Manage record keeping for all contract-related correspondence and doc mentation (Master Data Management).
- Communicate contract-related information to all stakeholders to ensure optimum usage of contracts.
Procurement Execution:
- Advise on the RFP/RFQ process for spot buys as required.
- Liaise with Shared Services & Finance to resolve supplier inquiries.
- Release POs to suppliers for spot buys and assigned categories.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Supply Chain Management. Professional Qualification (CIPS) is an added advantage.
- Five years of experience in Procurement and Logistics
- At least five years’ experience in a similar position.
- Ability to work under pressure and achieve results in a timely and cost-effective way
- Good Public Relations and negotiation skills. Ability to solve problems efficiently and effectively
- Clean Class four driver’s license
NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.
