Supply Clerk (Non-Expendable)

Job Description

This job description is for a Non-Expendable Property (NXP) Clerk who is responsible for tracking all non-expendable mission property for all mission offices/agencies (Department of State, Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control, US Agency for International Development).

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

This position is responsible for submitting the annual inventory for the Chief of Mission (CMR), and Deputy Chief of Mission Residence (DCR) to the Overseas Building Operations Residential Design Furnishings (OBO/RDF), Cultural Heritage Collections (OBO/CH) and Art In Embassies (OBO/AIE).

This position conducts property inventories of chancery and residences; checks condition of issued and returned property and determine costs for damage.

The position is responsible for analyzing stock and initiating purchase requests for the furniture and appliances for the housing pool.

Qualifications and Experience

Required a minimum of two (2) years’ experience of stock taking and inventory control duties, of which one (1) year must be with warehouse management systems that include use of scanners and computer programs.

The incumbent must be able to operate warehouse and materials handling equipment, including forklifts.

Completion of Secondary School is required

Good working knowledge (level III) speaking and reading in English is required.

Good working knowledge (level III) speaking Shona is required.

Use of computer software and technology to source, receive, control and issue stock.

Must be familiar with warehouse management systems.

Basic understanding of occupational, safety and health procedures.

Pre-Hire Skills And Abilities:

Must have a valid, current license for class four (4) - passenger class type vehicles.

Must have had a valid driver’s license for a minimum of five (5) years.

Ability to operate a forklift.

Capable to lift heavy objects of least 25 kilograms without assistance.

Basic computer literacy in Microsoft Office applications; MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint

Basic understanding of arithmetic.

Other

How to Apply

To AApply Use Link: https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/vacancy/viewVacancyDetail.hms?_ref=u05jsvzrpt0&returnToSearch=true&jnum=47895&orgId=97

For more Info: hararerecruit@state.gov

Deadline: 19 May 2023