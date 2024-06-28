Support Staff (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides refreshments at specified times and replenishes refreshment stocks.
- Maintains cleanliness of branch facilities in accordance with health and safety regulations.
- Collects and distributes mail to appropriate departments.
Personal Effectiveness:
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months.
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
- Accepts and lives the company values.
Support Service Delivery:
- Provides refreshments at specified times.
- Replenishes refreshment stocks.
- Maintains cleanliness of branch facilities following health and safety regulations.
- Collects and distributes mail to appropriate departments.
- Works to a closely guided work routine.
- May take on basic administration functions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate (Cert) (Required).
Skills:
- Accountability, Inventory Management, Office Administration, Personal Effectiveness, Safety Standards, Service Delivery, Stock Management, Stocks, Teamwork.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 02 July 2024
