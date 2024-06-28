Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Support Staff (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jul. 02, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role is individually accountable for providing general support functions to office staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides refreshments at specified times and replenishes refreshment stocks.
  • Maintains cleanliness of branch facilities in accordance with health and safety regulations.
  • Collects and distributes mail to appropriate departments.

Personal Effectiveness:

  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months.
  • Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
  • Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
  • Accepts and lives the company values.

Support Service Delivery:

  • Provides refreshments at specified times.
  • Replenishes refreshment stocks.
  • Maintains cleanliness of branch facilities following health and safety regulations.
  • Collects and distributes mail to appropriate departments.
  • Works to a closely guided work routine.
  • May take on basic administration functions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate (Cert)  (Required).

Skills:

  • Accountability, Inventory Management, Office Administration, Personal Effectiveness, Safety Standards, Service Delivery, Stock Management, Stocks, Teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 02 July 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

