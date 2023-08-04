Survey Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Survey Coordinator for the Key Populations Biobehavioural Survey project. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information (Impilo E-HR, CBS, and KP BBS/PSE) in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).

Reporting to the project director, the position provides oversight of survey logistics, including procurement and management of all Key Populations Biobehavioural survey activities and employees.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversight of all KP BBS/ PSE activities.

Oversight of survey logistics, including procurement and management of all BBS/PSE survey employees.

Ensure adherence to survey protocol including coordinating all IRB applications.

Monitor sampling progress, response rates and data quality.

Ensure human subject protection, including data confidentiality and testing anonymity.

Develop training materials and standard operating procedures as necessary.

Direct staff on changing sampling parameters.

Oversight of safety of survey participants and site staff.

Handle financial aspects of the survey including budget preparation and control, and provision of financial status reports to the Project Director.

Perform liaison functions on behalf of Zim-TTECH.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in relevant field.

At least 5 years’ experience or more in related research.

Previous experience in Key Population Biobehavioural surveys design and implementation is an added advantage.

Proficiency in survey software and data analysis tools.

Strong attention to detail.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to The Human Resources Manager on: ehrsc@zimttech.org