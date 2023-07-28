Sustainability Manager (Harare)
Nedbank
Job Description
Collaboratively establish and implement sustainability direction and priorities to move the enterprise towards a more sustainable future.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and Execute the Sustainability Standards for Value- Driven Financial Institutions and Sustainability Standards Certification Initiative (SSCI) for the Bank.
- Define sustainability goals and performance metrics in support of the strategic sustainability plan.
- Leverage the Banks Corporate Social Investment (CSI) to contribute to those Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) that the Bank cannot directly target through its core business and operations
- Monitor the implementation of environmental and sustainability strategy, plans, standards, procedures and systems in alignment with the Banks vision.
- Foster new ideas and concepts and develop existing programs to establish and strengthen sustainability principles and practices across the organisation.
- Manage the sustainability program budget in alignment with, and in support of the sustainability strategic plan.
- Collaborate and work with internal and external parties to develop organisational, operational, and behavioral change and sustainable solutions.
- Provide updates and presentations, promoting sustainability developments/programs to a variety of stakeholders including staff, legislative representatives and community groups.
- Implement the group wide sustainability monitoring and verification of the carbon footprint for reporting.
- Model, interpret and manage environmental and sustainability data for internal/external reporting and ad hoc stakeholders.
- Understand the environmental and regulatory compliance issues facing the organisation and develop/ implement effective strategies.
- Perform benchmarking activities for internal and external stakeholders to do relevant industry comparisons.
- Act as an expert for interested internal and external parties to build organisations brand and disseminate the relevant information in industry.
- Building and maintaining effective cross-functional relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives.
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Business Management/ Environmental Science/ Public Administration/ Finance Preferred Certifications
- Finance/ Management/ Sustainability/ Environmental Science Certificates will be an added advantage.
- Must have 7 years' experience in Business Management/ Environmental Science and Conservation.
- At least 2 years experience in Sustainabily Management.
- Communication & Presentation skills.
- Microsoft Excel.
- Finance.
- Environmental Awareness.
- Behavioural Competencies.
- Planning and Organizing.
- Quality Orientation.
- Decision Making.
- Influencing.
- Building Partnerships.
- Continuous Improvement.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://career2.successfactors.eu/careers?company=C0001228596P
Deadline: 28 July 2023
Nedbank
Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, also Nedbank Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It was established in July 2004 after changing from Zimbabwe's oldest merchant bank, Merchant Bank of Central Africa Limited, which was incorporated on 31 July 1956.
