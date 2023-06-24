Sustainability Plan Development Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

Background

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions. ZHI seeks to develop a Sustainability Plan to ensure the ensure the organization’s existence in perpetuity. The sustainability plan should have strategies that will ensure sustainability in the following domains; institutional/organisational, financial, programmatic, impact and results , relational , Technical/Capacity and environmental . This plan should align to the ZHI strategic documents, global and regional sustainability development goals that speak to the ZHI mandate.

Purpose of Assignment: ZHI seeks to engage the services a consultant to develop the organization’s Sustainability Plan, a roadmap for achieving long-term goals and documents strategies to continue the program, activities, and partnerships in perpetuity. Under the overall guidance of the Executive Director, the Consultant will develop a sustainability plan with a focus on concrete deliverables working closely with the Senior Management Team (SMT).

